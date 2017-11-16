Megyn Kelly Humiliated After Being Forced To ‘Twirl’ To Show Off Her Body At Fox News

Megyn Kelly revealed on her morning show that she was asked to twirl for Fox execs during her initial interview with the cable news outlet. Here’s her reaction to that ordeal.

Megyn Kelly, 46, was hosting a segment on sexual harassment in Washington, D.C. on her morning show on Thursday, Nov. 16, when she revealed to her guests that she was asked to do a “twirl” for Fox News higher-ups when she was first being vetted to join the conservative news outlet. She said that she complied but that decision still deeply bothers her to this day. “I am still humiliated by that, humiliated that I did it and felt degraded in the moment,” she said, via People. “I know it doesn’t sound like much — like, ‘what do you mean, who cares, it’s a twirl’ — but it is degrading and in the moment you don’t know what to do.” Head here to see more photos of the TV personality.

Her guests were Rebecca Weir and Katherine Cichy, two women who experience sexual harassment on Capitol Hill. Weir revealed that while working for ex-congressman Gary Miller, she had a very similar experience. Miller stopped by her desk one day where he said she was “stunning” and asked her to twirl for him as well. “And I was stunned,” she told Kelly. “I was 22 years old, I was young, I was inexperienced and I frankly didn’t have the tools at the time to be able to respond in the way I probably would now so I complied.”

Cichy worked for Sen. Tom Johnson who remarked “you look hot” on her 27th birthday. Offended, Cichy told the chief of staff about the comment. His response? “It’s not an ideal situation but it is what it is.” She told Kelly and the studio audience that the incident left her feeling helpless. “And hearing that as a young woman, it makes you feel like you can’t do anything else. You can’t go further.”

