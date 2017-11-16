The bombshells just keep coming on ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, JJ admits during an exercise with Juelia that he’s had a threesome! But what’s he tearing up about? Watch now!

The puppets are back on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, so you know the secrets are coming out. In our EXCLUSIVE clip of the Nov. 17 episode, JJ Lane and Juelia Kinney have to divulge about the best sex they’ve ever had with an ex! Juelia is up first and reveals she’s had sex in public. In the water, to be exact. Dr. V asks Juelia why that was the best sex she’s ever had. “Because we weren’t supposed to do it,” Juelia says.

JJ then admits, “That terrifies me.” When he’s asked why, he continues: “I am worried about getting in trouble.” That’s when JJ gets quiet. He knows he now has to reveal the best sex he’s ever had with an ex. He walks across the room, picks up another puppet, and places it on the bed. He’s had a threesome! Juelia looks as if she had no idea JJ had done that. “JJ is a freak for sure,” Kailyn Lowry says.

All of a sudden, JJ tears up talking about his ex-wife. “We had sex three times our first year of marriage, and we were virgins when we got married,” he tells the cast. “Because all we did was fight.” Bobby Panahi doesn’t understand why JJ is getting so emotional. “How do you get so deep about a threesome story? There’s no crying in threesomes!” he says. After watching this preview, this episode is definitely going to be one of the most intense of the season! Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 9 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

