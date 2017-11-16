Mariah Carey Rocks Dazzling Sheer Gown In Her Gorgeous Holiday Video For ‘The Star’

‘Tis the season! Mariah Carey has dropped a new music video for her holiday ballad ‘The Star,’ and it’ll get you in the spirit without a doubt. Oh, and how stunning does she look?!

Mariah Carey, 47, has debuted a video for the title track for The Star today, Nov. 16, and the Queen of Christmas looks amazing as always in a sparkling dress. Watch her belt out the inspiring track above!

Mariah voices an animated hen named Rebecca in the Christian comedy film, which follows a group of animal friends who experience the first Christmas. Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Keegan-Michael Key, Aidy Bryant, Kelly Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and more are also involved, so don’t miss it! See photos of Mariah Carey’s sexiest looks here.

If the movie itself isn’t your jam, or you don’t know any kids that would give you the excuse to bring them along and go see it, consider checking out the soundtrack. Apart from Mariah, Fifth Harmony has also contributed an awesome new song called “Can You See,” so be sure to take a listen!

Excited for the exclusive premiere of The Star 💫 music video on @entertainmenttonight tonight @ 7:30pm on CBS! #WatchingFromBed #SickYetFestive A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “The Star:”

Follow that star above you

Should the world try to break you down

There is one who waits for you

Though you can’t see him now

Thunder and rain surrounds you

But His love’s just a breath away

If you follow your heart, follow the light

Follow that… star Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

Follow your heart, it’s Christmas

The Star hits theaters tomorrow, Nov. 17.

