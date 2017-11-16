PA Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Beating Daughter, 4 Mos., To Death For Crying

After at 1st claiming his infant daughter fell off a bed, PA dad George Gazzam eventually admitted to repeatedly punching the baby so hard she died — all because she was ‘fussy.’ Get the horrifying details here.

This is SO tragic. A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man, George Gazzam, has been charged with murder after telling police he beat his 4-month-old daughter, Victoria Gazzam, to death simply because she was being “fussy.” Joseph, who hails from Mt. Lebanon, was arrested for the crime on Nov. 13, and not only was he charged with homicide, but he also faces jail time for recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child, Allegheny County Police say in a statement. At first, George told police his daughter had fallen off a bed, but he later admitted to beating the child with his bare heads. Click here to see the saddest celeb deaths of 2017.

George only confessed to what he had done after authorities consulted an autopsy of baby Victoria. The little girl had suffered bleeding of the brain, a lacerated heart vessel, a lacerated left kidney, a liver contusion, three fractured ribs, multiple bruises to the back and head, and a hemorrhage behind the eyes, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Coroner Christine James relayed to county officials that Victoria’s injuries, which were inflicted on Nov. 12, could NOT have occurred from the infant falling two feet onto a carpeted floor. After confronting George again, he changed his story and admitted to “punching” the child “several times” because she was crying.

George told police Victoria “would not stop crying and would not fall asleep again,” the newspaper reports. He then became angry and began punching the child with a closed fist. “She stopped breathing and her eyes rolled back in her head,” he added. At the time of her daughter’s death, Victoria’s mom was at work. She’s now cooperating with detectives, police stated. Mt. Lebanon police Chief Aaron Lauth told The Almanac that his feelings about the child’s death are hard to put into words. “It’s obviously a very traumatic situation for everyone involved and our hearts go out to the family,” he said.

MT LEBANON TRAGEDY: 4 month old Victoria Gazzam died of blunt force trauma; Joseph Gazzam charged w/homicide. pic.twitter.com/u8655UC62O — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) November 14, 2017

