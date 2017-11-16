Lil Peep, 21, Dead: YouTube Star & Bella Thorne’s Ex Tragically Dies Of Apparent Overdose

Rising rap star, Lil Peep, has sadly died at the age of 21. Just hours before Peep’s death was confirmed, one of his friends tweeted that the YouTube star had been hospitalized after a suspected overdose.

Lil Peep was active on social media on the evening of Nov. 15, but just hours later, he was dead, his rep confirmed to The Guardian. He was just 21 years old. The rapper’s manager, Chase Ortega, took to Twitter during the early hours of Nov. 16 to seemingly confirm the sad reports, writing, “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f***.” Hours later, he added, “I love you Peep.” One of Lil Peep’s pals, Adam22, also used social media to share some news — he wrote on Nov. 16, “I’m hearing that Lil Peep overdosed and is in the hospital.” An official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Things were just blowing up for Peep at the time of his death, as he’d just released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, in August. The 21-year-old began gaining a massive following on YouTube and SoundCloud in 2015, and that year he released his first EP. Altogether, Peep has released four mixtapes and six EPs, as well as a variety of music videos that have had major success on YouTube. He was also once linked romantically to Bella Thorne, who took to Twitter to mourn his loss in the middle of the night on Nov. 16. “Peep you deserved more out of life,” she wrote. “Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

Earlier this year, Peep admitted in an interview that he struggled with depression, which he coped with through music and by “smoking weed and whatever other drug comes my way.” He often referenced drug use in his songs, and once referred to himself as a “productive junkie.”

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Lil Peep’s family and loved ones in the comments section below.