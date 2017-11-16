Latin Grammy Awards 2017: Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara & More Rock The Red Carpet

The red carpet for the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards was full of stars dressed to the nines! Camilla Cabello, Alessia Cara and more were spotted attending the event held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Check out all the glitzy pics right here!

As usual, the Latin Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair with glamorous fashion, as celebs arrived at the MGM Garden Arena on Nov. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Camila Cabello, 20, looked downright angelic wearing a flowing lace dress, while Alessia Cara, 21, kept it chill wearing a blue onesie with a zipper. You can see all the gorgeous red carpet arrivals from the Latin Grammy Awards in our gallery above — it’s not to be missed!

This isn’t the first time Camila has steamed up an awards show with her presence. We reported earlier how the former Fifth Harmony member absolutely slayed with her electric performance of “Havana” she gave at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards on Nov. 12. Whether it’s on the red carpet or on stage, Camila always brings the heat… and the red carpet for the Latin Grammy Awards was no exception.

While attending the Latin American Music Awards on Oct. 26, Camila opted to not walk the red carpet at all. Coincidentally, her former musical group Fifth Harmony was also in attendance leading many to believe she decided to avoid an awkward run-in with the remaining foursome. Will the five of them ever run into each other or will they avoid each other forever? While the thought of running into someone you had a falling out with sends a shiver down your spine, check out these sexy pics of celebs, including Camila, walking down the red carpet for the Billboard Awards.

