La La Anthony Raves Over Carmelo As He Thirsts Over Her Sexy Pics: Will She Take Him Back?

La La Anthony, 38, and Carmelo Anthony, 33, may have split in April, but the former New York Knick has been pretty overt about wanting to win her back — he even shared a sexy Latino magazine cover featuring a braless La La on Twitter with the caption “ # STAYME7O.” In a recent interview, La La told Latina that even though the two are separated, she still has nothing but positive things to say about Carmelo, especially as a dad. However, she admitted it’s hard for their son Kiyan, 10. “It’s hard when your dad doesn’t live in the same place that you live anymore, for any 10-year-old that’s hard,” La La said. “We try to make it as normal as possible and make access to his dad as frequent as possible. They have an incredible bond, and Melo is an incredible dad. They’re always on FaceTime or on the phone planning their next trip.”

The family recently reunited when La La took Kiyan to see her estranged husband and the rest of the Thunder play the Knicks in Oklahoma City. However, if you’re looking for any confirmation that La La and Carmelo are back on, you won’t be getting that from La La. In fact, when it comes to the rumor mill surrounding her relationship status with Carmelo, La La is keeping those cards close to her chest. “You don’t have to feed into the bulls–t. Deal with it quietly,” La La added. “When it’s time for the world to know, they’ll know.”

