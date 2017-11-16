Turns out, Kylie Jenner gets insecure about her body just like us! A new report claims Kylie’s pregnancy is taking a major toll on her self-esteem, BUT her man Travis Scott is supporting her in the cutest ways!

Perhaps the reason Kylie Jenner, 20, hasn’t shared her pregnancy with the world yet is because she’s still adjusting to the pregnancy herself! In fact, a new report claims the reality star is having a bit of trouble loving her new changing body, and that’s most likely the reason she’s been staying out of the spotlight for the past few months. And although Kylie’s pregnancy news broke two months ago, she apparently doesn’t plan on coming out of hiding any time soon. We totally don’t blame her for wanting some private time either! Click here to see some of Kylie’s hottest pre-pregnancy pics here.

“Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s of course having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to,” a People magazine source shared with the publication. Kylie is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, whom she began dating earlier this year. They’re reportedly having a baby girl.

“Travis is so excited about the baby. They’re both trying to enjoy this time for themselves and keep it private as long as they can. They know it’s going to be a frenzy when they do come out,” an insider close to Travis revealed to the mag. “Travis is crazy about Kylie and he feels so lucky to have her and the baby,” the source added. “The family has been welcoming — they know how important it is to Kylie that everyone gets along.”

But although the couple is thrilled to be starting a family together, Kylie still can’t seem to get over how quickly her body is changing. “Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it,” the Kylie source shared. “She’s always been insecure that she’s not as curvy or pretty as her sisters.” Travis is reportedly totally stepping up though and helping his ladylove feel more secure. “Kylie and Travis are very happy together,” the source continued. “They spend time away from the spotlight and he’s been supportive.” SO sweet!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Travis even wants Kylie to join him on tour so that he can take care of her and “hold her” every night! “With his baby growing every day inside her belly, Kylie is constantly changing, and Travis wants to be with her to hold her at night and take care of her, but his career obligations are interfering,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.comEXCLUSIVELY. “He hopes she can agree to do a little more traveling with him so they can be together more.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you anxious for Kylie to finally come clean with her fans? When do you think she’ll reveal her pregnancy?