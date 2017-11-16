Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Cravings Take Over — She Splurges On Krispy Kreme Donuts In New Video

Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy is causing her sweet tooth to go into overdrive. She nabbed a dozen Krispy Kreme glazed donuts and wants them all to herself in a cute video.

While Kylie Jenner may not have officially confirmed her pregnancy, she sure is hinting that she’s eating for two. The 20-year-old shared a Snapchat video where she ordered a box of a dozen Krispy Kreme glazed donuts and wants to make sure that she eats every last one of them. The reality star had no plans to share with any of her pals or famous relatives as a post-it note on the box read “Ky’s do no eat me” and she included a smiley face emoji. Hey, being pregnant can really bring out the cravings and it looks like for Kylie she’s indulging in sweets. Who can blame her though, Krispy Kreme glazed donuts are the bomb!

So far she’s been mostly in hiding since word of her reported pregnancy broke in September. Ky has stopped posting her racy, body paring pics on social media and the few times she’s been seen out, the makeup maven has worn baggy sweatshirts and track pants to hide her normally bangin’ body. Her Kylie Cosmetics is getting a big holiday push at retailer Top Shop starting on Nov. 20, with stores in seven major U.S. cities doing pop up shops to sell her super popular lip kits and other makeup collection items. Normally Kylie would be a lock to show up at these events to promote her brand and greet her fans. But with the lengths she’s gone to to hide a possible pregnancy, she may end up being a no-show to avoid showing off a baby bump. See pics from Kylie’s baby shower, here.

Sister Kim Kardashian, 37, made it clear that it’s up to Kylie and her other allegedly pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, to let the world know about their maternal conditions on their own terms. She’s not spilling any family secrets about any other babies than the one she’s expecting via surrogate with husband Kanye West, 40. KKW appeared on James Corden‘s late night show on Nov. 15 and during a truth or dare game, she had to choose between answering if the rumors about Khloe and Kylie’s pregnancies were true or drinking a really disgusting sardine smoothie. Kim took a deep breath and swallowed the vile concoction. A simple “no” could have saved her from that icky drink, so she seemed to be confirming the baby news by refusing to answer the question.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie gave us a pretty big hint that she’s pregnant by eating a dozen donuts?