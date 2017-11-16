Did Kim Kardashian just confirm Khloe and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancies? She went on ‘The Late Late Show’ and choked down a sardine smoothie during a truth or dare game rather than spill if they’re expecting.

After Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host and superfan Jennifer Lawrence, 27, gave Kim Kardashian, 37, the most personal grilling of her life, she thought she was in a little safer waters on The Late Late Show on Nov. 15. The reality star stopped by to chat up her new fragrance with James Corden, 39, but he had plans to get Kimmy to spill some more tea! He had her play the truth or dare game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” where she had to divulge a huge secret or down disgusting things like cow’s tongue, a dead scorpion or a bull penis!

She easily answered what husband Kanye West‘s worst habit is rather than eat bull penis, as she shared how he falls asleep everywhere but she had to take a pass on her final question. “There have been lots of rumors about your sisters Khloe and Kylie being pregnant. Are they true?” James asked Kim. So if they aren’t true, a simple “no” would have sufficed. But instead she looked down at the sardine smoothie in front of her and reluctantly took a big gulp rather than confirm any baby news. Talk about taking one for her family! She was practically gagging on how gross it tasted and called the smoothie “so f**king disgusting.” Kylie and Khloe owe Kim a big one for keeping their secrets! See Kylie’s baby shower pics, here.

Kim was game to answer the first question, where James asked her rank female family members from best dressed to worst dressed. Surprisingly, she was up for giving her opinion saying that Kendall Jenner, 22, has the best style in the family. Then she gave props to mom Kris Jenner, 62, as the next best dressed. Kim vacillated between Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kylie, 20, for the next place before going with Kourt then Kylizzle. Finally the worst dressed family member in her eyes is Khloe, 33. “She’s gonna kill me, I’m so sorry,” Kim added, but was pretty sure of her opinion that Khlo-money’s style is lacking compared to the rest of the Kar-Jenner ladies.

One thing Kim was willing to dish about was resurrecting the family’s annual Christmas card. She said she took on the Herculean task of getting everyone on board with a photo shoot date and theme. “It was shot really casually. We’re in jeans and t-shirt vibes. All of the kids are involved. It’s women and children this year and my grandma is in it,” Kim revealed, saying that her 83-year-old grandmother MJ will be making her first appearance in a family Christmas card since 1989! Oh man, we can’t wait to see it!

