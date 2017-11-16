Were Kanye, Scott & Rob Snubbed From The Kardashian Xmas Card? — Kim Teases 2017 Shoot

Was Kim Kardashian a Grinch when it came to this year’s Kardashian family Christmas card? While revealing the card’s theme, Kim hinted that Kanye West, Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian aren’t involved!

There’s always a bit of drama surrounding the holidays, isn’t there? Kim Kardashian, 37, may have hinted that she put Kanye West, 40, Rob Kardashian, 30, and Scott Disick, 34, on the “Naughty” list when it came to the 2017 Kardashian Christmas card. While speaking with James Corden, 39, on the Nov. 15 episode of The Late Late Show, Kim let a few details slip about the Kardashian holiday tradition. “This year’s Christmas card is shot really casually. We’re kind of in “jeans and t-shirts” vibes, really cute – all the kids,” Kim said, before revealing the theme: women and children.

“My grandma – she was [last] in it in 1989. That was the last time she was in our Christmas card, with her four grandkids before Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] were in,” Kim added. Huh. So, that means the women of the family — Kim, Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Khloe Kardashian, 33, Kris Jenner, 62, and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, 83 – will be there. There are also the kids – North West, 4, Saint West, 1, Penelope Disick, 5, Mason Disick, 7, Reign Disick, 2, and Dream Kardashian, 1. Is there anyone missing? Well, yes: the men of the family. Will Ye, Rob, Scott, Travis Scott, 25, Tristan Thompson, 26, and Blake Griffin 28, sit this one out?

More importantly, will this theme – women and children – finally confirm Khloe and Kylie’s alleged pregnancies? Khloe will reportedly reveal her baby bump on the card and it seems like Kylie is about to go public with her long-reported pregnancy. She was seen putting up a giant pink tent at her home and filling her pool with pink cherry blossoms (which happened to be the theme of Kim’s baby shower for her surrogate.) Could Kylie’s present to the world be showing off the bun in her oven (or would it be the “present in her stocking” here? Or is that too gross?)

Also, will Caitlyn Jenner, 68, be there? Probably not. “I’ve lost all relationship with [the Kardashians],” she told Piers Morgan. “Yes, I don’t talk to any of them anymore.” It sounds like Caitlyn might be lucky to get a copy of this Christmas card, never mind her appearing in it. Aww. That’s sad.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Does this theme mean the men will be snubbed, or do you think they’ll just be relegated to the back? Are you excited to see the card, no matter what?