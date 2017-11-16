Khloe Kardashian Loves ‘Keeping Everyone Guessing’ By Teasing Baby Bump

Still waiting for Khloe Kardashian to announce her reported pregnancy? Don’t hold your breath, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s loving the attention she’s getting with this guessing game.

Don’t expect a pregnancy confirmation to come anytime soon! “Khloe [Kardashian] is getting so much attention with this pregnancy guessing game — there’s not any real motivation to confirm it yet. She’s having fun teasing people and keeping them guessing. The big payoff is that it’s helping build lots of interest for the show, but it’s also fun for her. She’s having fun messing with people,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Click here to see more pics of Khloe hiding her reported baby bump!

Khloe may be having fun messing with people, but fans are quickly becoming frustrated this game of “Is she or isn’t she?” At least, we know we are! Over the last several days alone, Khloe has covered her potential baby bump with baggy sweaters and large bags before finally featuring a hint of a pregnancy belly and then hiding it again. Grr! We have to admit, it’s super odd that Khloe hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy yet, as it was first reported in late September. “She and Kylie [Jenner] are both due around the same time both approximately 4 months along,” a source told us at the time. At this point, she should be about 5-6 months along in her pregnancy, so we wish she would put an end to this guessing game.

Fortunately, it seems like only a matter of time before her baby bump becomes too impossible to hide. At 5-6 months along, Khloe’s stomach will soon become too big to keep hidden behind large bags, sweaters, etc. Right?!

