Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian Wear Nearly Identical Black Blazers & Spanx Shorts One Day Apart

Battle of the blazers! Kim and Khloe Kardashian wore almost the exact same outfit just one day apart — are they raiding each other’s closets? Who wore it better?

Kim Kardashian, 37, looked stunning in a tight, white dress at the launch party for her new fragrances on November 14. At that event, Khloe Kardashian, 33, dressed in a black body suit, with tight black shorts, and a black blazer. She wore fishnet tights and black booties. Her hair was in a center part and pulled back, sleek and straight. Just one day later, on November 15, Kim continued to do press for her new scents, and wore almost the exact same thing! She skipped the shirt, though! She went braless under her black blazer, but also wore similar tight black shorts. She showcased her bare legs and wore nude, strappy pumps to elongate them even more.

Both ladies were rocking similar makeup looks as well — nude lips and long lashes. Kim’s makeup on November 15 was done by Ariel and her hair was done by Jen Atkin. Khloe’s hair was done by Justine Marjan and her makeup was done by Hrush Achemyan. They look so similar! We love seeing the style evolution of this family, and now, they’re morphing into the same person! This sporty, sexy style is not brand new, though — Kim wore a black blazer without a bra at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 4. There, she paired the look with black trousers.

HollywoodLifers, who wore this black blazer better? Kim or Khloe Kardashian?