Kenya Moore, 46, Desperately Trying For Baby With New Husband Marc Daly Via IVF Treatments

Kenya Moore is SO ready to be a mom! And to speed the process along, the ‘RHOA’ star is turning to IVF treatments. In fact, she was recently photographed entering a fertility center in Barbados! See the pics here.

Kenya Moore, 46, has not been shy about wanting to start a family. And recently, it seems as if she’s kicked her pregnancy efforts up a notch! After marrying Marc Daly earlier this year, the two are trying harder than ever to have kids — SO hard in fact, that Kenya has turned to IVF. Kenya and Marc are currently in the Caribbean, but their trip isn’t ALL sunshine and relaxation. They’re down there to get pregnant — and we’re NOT talking about the old-fashioned way. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF KENYA ENTERING AN IVF FACILITY.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted in Barbados just earlier this week entering and leaving a building that houses the world-renowned Barbados Fertility Centre, according to TMZ. The media outlet even got a confirmation from Kenya’s reps that she is in fact currently undergoing IVF. And while she’s alone in the photos, Marc will apparently be joining her on Nov. 17. Not only that, but the couple will reportedly be in Barbados for “at least” a couple more weeks because yes, the process can take that long! Looks like these lovebirds are more determined than ever to have a baby!

Apparently no cameras for RHOA were with Kenya at the time of her visit, but the reality star does reportedly want to discuss her experience during the reunion show taping early next year. This comes as no surprise, as Kenya has been open about her desire to become a mom. The star shocked fans earlier this year when she revealed she had secretly gotten married in June. In fact, no one even knew she was tying the knot until pics of the romantic Caribbean ceremony surfaced days later!

Perhaps the couple will have the same secrecy with their pregnancy? And while not much is known about Marc, he does have at least one child, which Kenya confirmed in a Father’s Day post just a few months ago. “To my husband, Happy Father’s day to you and all the great Dads,” she wrote. We wish Marc and Kenya the best in their journey to start a family!

