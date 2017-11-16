JelenaIsBack: Fans Lose Their Minds After Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Spotted Kissing

It’s a good day: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber all but verbally confirmed they’re back together after they were photographed kissing at his hockey game on Nov. 15. See the epic reactions on Twitter here!

We are with you, Jelena shippers! Fans of Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez’s relationship began blowing up social media on Nov. 16 after photos surfaced of the on-again couple kissing on the lips. These two have been hanging out quite a bit over the last month, and have definitely looked like an item on various occasions, but this seals the deal — they’re totally back together! Sel supported her man at his hockey game on Nov. 15, and during a break from play, he leaned over the boards and kissed her right on the lips. Both singers had huge smiles on their faces…and cameras caught the whole thing go down.

Once the photos hit the Internet, fans were sent into a frenzy, and it didn’t take long for #JelenaIsBack to start trending on Twitter. Supporters of the longtime lovers couldn’t help but share their excitement on the social media site with hilarious GIFs and tweets, and you can check those out below! Meanwhile, the timing of Jelena’s PDA is quite interesting, as just earlier this week, Sel’s other ex, The Weeknd, 27, was photographed leaving his other ex, Bella Hadid’s, apartment in New York City. This whole thing may be a case of ‘one-upping,’ but either way, it’s impossible to deny that seeing Jelena together again is heartwarming!

This Sunday, Nov. 19, Selena will attend the American Music Awards to give her first performance since seeking professional treatment in the fall of 2016 and receiving a kidney transplant this past summer. It’s obviously going to be a huge night for her, and all eyes are Justin to see whether or not he’ll show up for support. What do you think!?

I️ JUST FOUND OUT JELENA IS BACK HOW AM I️ SUPPOSED TO SIT THRU MY LECTURE RN I️ NEED TO CELEBRATE — Bridget Morse ♡ (@ThatsSoBridget) November 16, 2017

I am so happy #Jelenaisback! The most important thing in the world is the love. They are the proof that true love exists. Although they had bad moments, they found happiness again. That’s what everyone should learn: if someone really loves you, it will come back to you! ❤️ — Gabbo loves Ariana♡ (@gabbogrande) November 16, 2017

RT if you love Jelena #Jelenaisback pic.twitter.com/6d7nYZuJdY — my canadian boy (@__jb1994__) November 16, 2017

#Jelenaisback

haters: " THEY NEVER GONNA BE TOGETHER AGAIN, MOVE ON "

Me right now: pic.twitter.com/y67DiyIAx0 — Luckygirl (@PaulinaZielins6) November 16, 2017

I've always believed in their love, I've never stopped believing and that is the best news I've heard in a while #Jelenaisback — rosie (@xblue_rosie) November 16, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and Justin kissing? Are you glad Jelena is back?