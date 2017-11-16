Joseline Hernandez Threatens to Slap Cardi B In New Diss Track ‘Hate Me Now’

Oh snap! Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Joseline Hernandez is taking shots at Cardi B with new track! Check out the venomous new song right here!

Now that Cardi B, 25, is on top of the world, the haters are coming for her! Fellow Love & Hip Hop alum Joseline Hernandez, 31, just released a new fiery track in which she lashes out at the hitmaker! “Drag a Bronx b*tch, yeah I said it—what you gonna do?/Fabricated, illustrated, cartoon/Bloody my ass…you holler Blood—who the hell cosigned this hoe?” she raps, referencing Cardi’s rumored allegiance to the Bloods. Joseline even threatens to “slap” Cardi on the diss track, titled “Hate Me Now”! Head here for tons more pics of Cardi!

Here’s another lyrics from the vengeful number: “The only thing Blood about this b*tch about you is that herpes bump on your mouth.” Yikes! However, despite Joseline’s numerous insults on the new angry new release, she doesn’t appear to have drawn blood with Cardi (see what we did there?)! On Thursday morning, around when Joseline released her diss track, the rapstress tweeted out several happy tears emojis along with this line: “I’m wild dead son.” Is it safe to call this a reaction to “Hate Me Now”?

Joseline herself came under fire earlier in the fall when images surfaced of the rapper’s derriere looking, well, different! Fans and critics immediately starting guessing that she had gotten butt implants! But Stevie J‘s baby mama took the criticism in stride and never stopped sharing snaps of her bodacious curves! Only time will tell if music lovers love Joseline’s furious take-down of Cardi as much as they’re digging “Bodak Yellow”!

Joseline Hernandez – Hate Me Now (Cardi B Diss) 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/1MPQ3FWRxr — ғᴇᴍᴀʟᴇ ʀᴀᴘ ʀᴀᴅᴀʀ 💋 (@FemaleRapRadar) November 15, 2017

LMMMMMMAAAAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂I’m wild dead son — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 16, 2017

