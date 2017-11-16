Jennifer Lopez is aging backwards! The 48-year-old actress and singer showed off her sexy body while in Dubai on November 15. She flashed her bra under a gorgeous chiffon dress! See pics below!

After a rousing concert in Dubai on November 15, Jennifer Lopez, 48, celebrated with her team in the best way possible — by showing off her sexy body! She strutted around a rooftop bar in a couple new videos posted on her Instagram, showing off her black bra and high-cut panties! WOAH! Her chiffon dress was beautiful and flowy, and actually reminded us of her famous Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards! She literally OWNED the bar like it was her own personal runway — making her own “catwalk” and showing off her outfit! We loved it!

Jennifer literally looks better every time we see her. As far as her diet and fitness plan, she is very regimented. “I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine,” she told UsWeekly. As far as her diet, she told People: “I don’t deprive myself. But I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me.” She loads up on lean proteins and veggies, and allows herself an occasional chocolate chip cookie! She works out with celeb trainers Tracy Anderson and David Kirsch. Read some of David’s favorite full-body moves right here! We are so thrilled to see Jennifer looking so happy and healthy — we bet that has a lot to do with her new Amor Amor Amor Alex Rodriguez!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Jennifer Lopez’s bra