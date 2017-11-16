Jennifer Hudson Dumps Fiance David Otunga & Requests Protective Order After 10-Year Romance

Oh no! Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson and fiance David Otunga have ended their relationship after TEN YEARS together, her rep confirms. Find out more about their split, here.

Bummer — another Hollywood couple has called it quits, as we’ve just learned Jennifer Hudson and her fiance, David Otunga, have parted ways after 10 years together. “They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Jennifer’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.” Splits are always sad, but this breakup is more hard to bear, as Jennifer, 36, and David, 37, are parents to 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

As you may recall, Jennifer and David share a lot of history together. The former pro wrestler proposed in September 2008 after less than a year of dating, and they welcomed their son, David Jr., into the world just a year later in August 2009. Furthermore — just a month after he proposed — the American Idol contestant’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother, Jason Hudson, were found dead after they were shot in a Chicago home. Her 7-year-old nephew, Julian King, was also found dead, but his body was discovered in the backseat of a car several days later. The culprit, unfortunately, was none other than Jennifer’s own brother-in-law, William Balfour, who was eventually convicted of all three murders in 2012.

Jennifer currently stars as a judge on NBC’s The Voice.

