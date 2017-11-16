Jeffrey Tambor Accused Of Sexual Harassment By ‘Transparent’ Actor Trace Lysette

A second woman has come forward accusing Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment and this time it’s one of his ‘Transparent’ co-stars. We’ve got Trace Lysette’s shocking allegations.

A week after his former assistant accused Transparent star Jeffey Tambor, 73, of sexual harassment, one of his co-stars has come forward with similar claims. Trace Lysette, a transgender actress who plays Shea on the show, alleges that Tambor “made lewd, sexually suggestive and unwelcomed remarks to her on a number of occasions,” in a statement obtained by our sister site Deadline. She also claims he “physically pressed up against” her “in a sexually aggressive manner” while on a break from filming on set. Tambor is already under investigation by Amazon for the claims made by ex-assistant Van Barnes. “This information will be added to the ongoing investigation,” an Amazon spokesperson told Deadline of Lysette’s accusations, and the site noted that she hasn’t filed a formal complaint with the network yet.

“For the past four years, I’ve had the huge privilege — and huge responsibility – of playing Maura Pfefferman, a transgender woman, in a show that I know has had an enormous, positive impact on a community that has been too long dismissed and misunderstood,” Tambor said a statement to Deadline on Nov. 16 regarding the allegations. “Now I find myself accused of behavior that any civilized person would condemn unreservedly.”

“I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact,” he added. “But I have never been a predator – ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.” See pics of Jeffrey Tambor, here.

On Nov. 8, his former assistant Barnes, 42, — who is also transgender — wrote on a Facebook post that the multiple Emmy Award winner had made sexually inappropriate behavior towards her. She didn’t go into great detail, but it was enough for Amazon to open up an investigation. However, Tambor was MUCH more adamant in her case that he did nothing wrong.

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor told our sister site Deadline on Nov. 8. “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

