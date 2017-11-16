‘Scandal’ Recap: A Fan Fave’s Life Is In Jeopardy — Is [SPOILER] Dead?

Did Olivia just lose one of her Gladiators in the winter finale? The Nov. 16 episode of ‘Scandal’ was absolutely bonkers. That cliffhanger and a shocking return made this the best episode of the season!

Quinn’s on her way to the wedding when someone starts messing with the elevator. This mysterious person comes from behind and knocks Quinn out. Fast forward to the present, Huck is trying to assure Charlie that they will find Quinn. He’s also making his own version of a fidget spinner, but with razor blades. He says Charlie can use it on the people who took Quinn when he’s done. Everyone is determined to find Quinn, especially Olivia. She’s ready to move heaven and earth to find her Gladiator.

Charlie shows up at Quinn’s doorstep. He’s desperate for someone to be honest with him about Quinn, so he goes to Olivia. He just needs someone to say it out loud: Quinn’s probably dead. Her due date is tomorrow. She hasn’t turned up. She’s disappeared without a trace.

Olivia’s father calls her to dinner. Rowan admits that he has Quinn. “That reckoning that I said was coming… that reckoning is here,” Rowan tells her. He believes Quinn is the key to his freedom and getting his dinosaur bones back (*rolls eyes*). Rowan thinks he’s got the upper-hand now. Olivia doesn’t think Rowan will do anything to hurt Quinn. She still believes she’s in charge. But Jake’s not above going behind Olivia’s back. He meets with Rowan to warn him about Olivia. She’s going to stop at nothing to get Quinn back.

Curtis receives a call from the woman who works for Mellie and Olivia. She claims to have information about the assassination of President Rashad, but she’s really just working for Jake. She drugs him. Later, the news outlets fear that Curtis is dead. Aw, shucks. I liked him!

Meanwhile, Olivia heads to meet someone. She walks into a heavily guarded apartment to visit HER MOTHER! Olivia needs Mama Pope’s help. Even with the little information Olivia gives away, Mama Pope knows that Quinn has something on Olivia. That’s why Quinn isn’t back home safe and sound yet. Mama Pope is certain that Olivia is not ready to admit that all her stress will go away with Quinn dead. She advises Olivia to let Quinn die. That’s how you win the game with Rowan.

Later, Jake pays a drunk Olivia a visit at her apartment. She confesses that she’s exhausted playing this game with her father, but she can’t let him win. If she caves, then he gets the power back. Jake tells her to simply eliminate the problem: her father. He begs her to make a choice and go with it.

After getting some inspiration from Mellie, Olivia confronts her father. He ends up pointing a gun at his own daughter. She dares him to pull the trigger. Olivia steps up her game again by issuing a kill order on her own father. Olivia is tired of letting her father have the power. He’s manipulated her and ruined her life, and now she’s done. It’s worth noting that she says that he “took away the only man I ever truly loved” and “killed his son.” OLITZ IS ENDGAME, Y’ALL! The episode ends with Olivia issuing Rowan an ultimatum. She doesn’t think he has the guts to kill Quinn. He walks away. All of a sudden, Olivia hears Quinn’s screams and two gunshots. Rowan returns and asks if she’d like to see the body. Is Quinn dead?! Probably not, but you never know with Scandal!

