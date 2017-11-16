‘Home Alone 2’s 25th Anniversary: Where Are Kevin & The McAllisters Today?

Yes, it really has been 25 years since ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ hit theaters in 1992. So, where are Kevin, Buzz and the Pigeon Lady these days? Lets find out!

HollywoodLife was recently invited to experience the Home Alone 2: Lost In New York package at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, which included a screening of the classic Christmas movie in 35mm at the Paris Theatre. After the screening we were invited to the iconic Plaza Hotel where we had so much fun at the Duncan’s Toy Chest experience and trying all of the yummy items off of Todd English’s nostalgic menu, including “Todd Pockets” and “Sqpaghettios.” While we were enjoying living the Kevin McAllister lifestyle for a few hours, we couldn’t help but wonder: where the heck did his family go? As you know if you’ve seen the Home Alone films, the McAllister’s are a pretty huge family. So lets take a trip down memory lane and find out where Kevin’s mom, dad, aunt, uncle and siblings are at these days!

We’ll start with the most obvious of choices: Macaulay Culkin. While the Home Alone films launched the child actor into infamy, he’s living a more secluded lifestyle in New York these days. Yes, he’s still acting, though you have to be into the indie film genre to see Macaulay these days. You can always check out his band, The Pizza Underground, if you’re feeling like you need a Kevin McAllister pick-me-up. Macaulay’s real-life brother, Kieran Culkin, played his bed-wetting little cousin, Fuller in the film, too. You’ve likely seen Kieran in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, She’s All That and Lymelife.

Sadly the actor behind Kevin’s dad, Peter, passed away in July 2017. John Heard died of cardiac arrest at just 71 years old in a Palo Alto, California hotel room. He continued acting long after the Home Alone movies, and was a featured character on HBO’s The Sopranos. Now, here’s some good news: Catherine O’Hara, who played Kevin’s mom, Kate, in the Home Alone movies, is still very much alive and acting. She was featured on HBO’s Six Feet Under, and she’s also been on shows like Modern Family, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Schitt’s Creek.

