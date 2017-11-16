Gigi Hadid Not Walking In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Controversial Video Leaks

Gigi Hadid will NOT be walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She was a confirmed model, but just days before the taping, she tweeted that she will not attend. What happened?

“I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year,” Gigi Hadid wrote on Twitter on November 16. “Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year! :) x.” The show tapes in Shanghai on November 20, and airs on CBS on November 28. Gigi had previously confirmed in August she would walk in the show, writing on Instagram: “Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again.”

This bombshell news comes after Gigi was accused of being racially insensitive in a video where she appeared to be squinting her eyes, mimicking a Buddha cookie. Gigi issued a formal apology following the leak. Right now, there is no news as to whether or not this video is connected to her walking in the show. Apparently, the logistics of the show being in China is causing other issues. Fashionista wrote that some of the models could not attain visas — Russian models Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva, and Irina Sharipova, and Ukranian model Dasha Khlystun were denied access into the country. There are also laws about internet usage in China. “It’s just a nightmare for all the media trying to cover,” a source told Page Six. “TV companies are spending a fortune on it, and they don’t even know what they can shoot when they get there.”

We have reached out to Victoria’s Secret for comment.

