Gigi Hadid Banned From China? — Fans Think Her Racist Joke Is Behind VS Show Cancellation

Wait, what?! Since Gigi Hadid dropped out of the coveted Victoria’s Secret show in China, rumors have surfaced that the bombshell was banned from the country for mocking a Buddha earlier this year!

Let’s face it, Gigi Hadid is the most sought-after model in the world right now! The 22-year-old stunner is the face every label wants to be associated with! So why on earth did she just drop out of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show?! The jarring departure has got some fans and critics believing it wasn’t up to her! Could Gigi have been banned for that unfortunate video in which she emulated a Buddha while dining at a restaurant? Many certainly think so! Head here to take a look back at Gigi in previous VS shows!

“Gigi Hadid getting banned from China tells a lot about China as a country,” one fan wrote. “No indirect or even associated attempted to (ill) joke towards Asians is accepted which is a good outlook. I like Gigi but her thoughtless actions is why she won’t attend VS show.” “Gigi Hadid is banned from China for her bad behavior and won’t be able to participate in this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show…well hello! Let’s celebrate to that!” another user wrote! People seem pretty convinced that this wasn’t her decision!

In early September, Gigi offered a heartfelt apology after a video began circulating showing her casually mocking a Buddha cookie while dining out. “It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or felt let down by me. I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past.” Many thought that was the end of the issue…until now! The VS show airs Nov. 28 on CBS!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think is going on here? Was Gigi banned or did something else come up? Let us know below!