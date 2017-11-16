‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel Reveals First Cast Pic & Title: See Jude Law’s Dumbledore & More

Warner Bros. has debuted the official cast photo of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel, giving us a glimpse at Jude Law as Dumbledore and Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange and more! Check it out and find out the title!

Magic is in the air! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit theaters on Nov. 16, 2018. Yes, that’s exactly one year away. To celebrate the impending Fantastic Beasts sequel, Warner Bros. debuted the first cast photo. This is our very first look at Jude Law, 44, as young Dumbledore. He stands tall in the cast photo and far away from Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald. Zoe Kravitz, 28, looks mysterious as Leta Lestrange, whose photo we only saw in Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them. She’ll play a much larger role in The Crimes of Grindelwald. Zoe is leaning on Callum Turner, 27, who joins the cast as Newt Scamander’s older brother, Theseus.

Ezra Miller, 25, is featured in the cast photo alongside Claudia Kim, 32. Ezra will be reprising his role as the enigmatic Credence, whose fate was left up in the air at the end of the first film. Claudia plays Maledictus, the carrier of a blood curse destines her ultimately to transform into a beast. Eddie Redmayne’s Newt, Katherine Waterston’s Tina, Alison Sudol’s Queenie, and Dan Fogler’s Jacob are also featured in the photo.

At the end of Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them, Grindelwald was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America) with Newt’s help. However, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers to aid him in raising pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In hopes of stopping Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead.

