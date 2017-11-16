Ewan McGregor’s Wife Speaks Out In Despair About His New Relationship: ‘What Can I Do?’

Ewan McGregor’s estranged wife isn’t staying silent about their split any longer! Eve Mavrakis posted a telling Instagram comment about her feelings about her husband of 22 years moving on with someone else.

The couple’s split was first reported on Oct. 22….after the release of photos that allegedly showed Ewan sharing a kiss with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Eve and Ewan, who have four children together, reportedly separated back in May 2017 — which is the same month that Mary Elizabeth announced her split from husband Riley Stearns. Uh, yikes? The Beauty And The Beast actor has also reportedly started dating Mary Elizabeth since the news of his split broke. As the Instagram caption showed, Eve hasn’t been dealing well with the shocking revelation that Ewan has moved on with the 32-year-old actress. “She is doing her best to handle it with dignity,” a source told The Sun. “But what makes it worse is she has been told Mary Elizabeth had a teenage crush on Ewan. I’m sure a lot of people did, but they didn’t go and have an affair with him.” Ouch?!

Unfortunately, we don’t know what Eve can do to feel better about the end of her marriage, but we hope she figures it out soon! It definitely can’t be easy watching the person you’ve been with for over two decades move on with someone else.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Eve’s comment? How do you feel about Ewan moving on with Mary Elizabeth? Let us know below!