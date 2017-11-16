News

Ewan McGregor’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out In Despair About His New Relationship: ‘What Can I Do?’

ewan mcgregor eve mavrakis
REX/Shutterstock
Eve Mavraki and Ewan McGregor 'On The Road' film premiere, 65th Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2012
Eve Mavraki and Ewan McGregor 'On The Road' film premiere, 65th Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2012
Eve Mavraki and Ewan McGregor 'On The Road' film premiere, 65th Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2012
Eve Mavraki, Ewan McGregor Actor Ewan McGregor, right, and his wife Eve Mavrakis arrive for the screening of On the Road at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France France Cannes On the Road Red Carpet, Cannes, France View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.

Ewan McGregor’s ex-wife isn’t staying silent about their split any longer! Eve Mavrakis posted a telling Instagram comment about her feelings about her husband of 22 years moving on with someone else.

 Our hearts are aching for Eve Mavrakis, 51! Her 22-year-long marriage to Ewan McGregor, 46, recently ended, and he seemed to move on from the split pretty quickly. Eve on the other hand, recently posted a devastating comment on Instagram about the breakup, according to Daily MailAfter wishing a friend a happy birthday, someone replied to her and said, “I can’t believe Ewan would end things with you … U are so much better than him!!!! Take him for every penny you can!!!” The Star Wars star’s ex responded with, “What can I do?” See pictures of the estranged couple here.

The couple’s breakup was first reported on Oct. 22 following the release of photos that allegedly showed Ewan sharing a kiss with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead at The Good Life Eatery in North West London. Eve and Ewan, who have four children together, reportedly separated back in May 2017 — which is the same month that Mary Elizabeth announced her split from husband Riley Stearns. The Beauty And The Beast actor has also reportedly started dating Mary Elizabeth since the news of his split broke. As the Instagram caption showed, Eve hasn’t been dealing well with the shocking revelation that Ewan has moved on with the 32-year-old actress. “She is doing her best to handle it with dignity,” a source told The Sun. “But what makes it worse is she has been told Mary Elizabeth had a teenage crush on Ewan. I’m sure a lot of people did, but they didn’t go and have an affair with him.” Ouch?!

Unfortunately, we don’t know what Eve can do to feel better about the end of her marriage, but we hope she figures it out soon! It definitely can’t be easy watching the person you’ve been with for over two decades move on with someone else.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Eve’s comment? How do you feel about Ewan moving on with Mary Elizabeth? Let us know below!