Eve Slams Nicki Minaj For Her Raunchy ‘Paper’ Magazine Cover: ‘I Just Don’t Think It’s Right’

Judgy, much? Eve discussed Nicki Minaj’s ‘Paper’ magazine ‘Minaj a Trois’ cover on ‘The Talk’, and let’s just say she didn’t give it a rave review. Watch her scathing speech!

Eve, 39, barely sat down on her first episode as a new cohost on The Talk before she started sharing some divisive opinions. Welcome home, girl! The rapper and actress made it clear on the November 15 episode of the talk show that she wasn’t too fond of Nicki Minaj‘s Paper magazine cover and inside spread, which showed multiple pics of her engaging in a “threesome” with two other versions of herself. Needless to say, it was wildly raunchy, and apparently a little controversial. Eve said that she didn’t think posing for the cover was “right,” and implied it made Nicki, 34, a bad role model!

“For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are,” Eve said, throwing major shade at Nicki, 34. “As I’ve gotten older … I’d just rather be a voice that’s uplifting… I can be a voice for those girls that might not have a voice, in a different way without showing myself off … For the Nicki fans, I love her, respect her. Go women in hip hop. It’s not my thing. I just don’t think it’s right. Personally. Period. That’s it.”

Wow! Eve’s entitled to her own opinion, but dressing sexy doesn’t mean Nicki’s a bad role model. She’s an artist who has dressed sexily from day #1, and she’s continuing to do so — and looking awesome! In a truly shocking move, Eve also implied that Nicki shouldn’t be doing raunchy photoshoots “in this climate.” Does she mean because of the multitude of women coming forward with sexual harassment and abuse claims?

“I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on Barbershop… she’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her… but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that,” Eve said. “I think in this climate, it’s not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well.”

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Eve, or do you think she’s being too harsh on Nicki? Let us know!