DALES Shows The Haters How It’s Done With ‘Chateau’ & Reveals Why He Went Solo

The Summer Set’s Brian Logan Dales is premiering his upbeat new song ‘Chateau,’ and it’s the perfect anthem for anyone who’s ever felt lonely in a group. Here’s your first listen!

DALES, the solo project of Brian Logan Dales, is about to be your new favorite when it comes to feel-good music…and it may help soothe the hurt from the news that The Summer Set has disbanded! “We originally didn’t intend on ending the group, but one thing led to another and we determined it was for the best at this time,” Brian tells us. “It’s been a long road to get here, but I’m really happy right now, especially musically.” Once you listen to “Chateau,” above, it’ll all make sense — we promise! Check out the rest of our Q&A with DALES below.

What’s the meaning behind “Chateau?”

When I moved to LA a few years ago, I got pretty caught up in it. I was surrounded by people all of the time, but was lonelier than ever. “Chateau” is about the moment you realize you shouldn’t be at the “metaphorical” party anymore. When you know you should stop, but you just can’t.

What made you take the step to work on solo projects? How did DALES come about?

I went through a rough patch a few years ago. I was creatively uninspired, drinking a lot, and in the darkness place I had ever been in. I went on a solo trip to Alaska to do some soul-searching, with the intention of maybe giving up on music when I returned. The day before I left, I ran into my old friend Matt Beckley in a cafe. He knew that I wasn’t doing so great, and insisted I come back to his house to make music. We opened a bottle of Stranahan’s and didn’t write a single note. Instead, we just talked about what we loved about music in the first place. When I came home from Alaska, Matt and I wrote “Young For The Summer.” I wasn’t sure what the song was even for, but deep down, it felt like a new chapter of my life. There was no pressure or destination and I was making music again simply because I loved it. Matt and I continued to write songs, and DALES was born.

Allow me to reintroduce myself. A post shared by DALES. (@brianlogandales) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:35am PST

How would you describe your sound now and how does it compare to that of The Summer Set’s?

DALES is an all-American rock ‘n’ roll band. The major difference is I’m not a teenaged kid anymore. I’ve done a great deal of growing up and learned from my mistakes. The last ten years of making TSS albums brought the most rewarding experiences of my life, but now I want to show you what I think I’m capable of. I grew up on Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, and Tom Petty. They were my heroes and I want be that for the younger generation.

Is there anything further you can share about the decision to end the group? Would you ever reunite?

I’m just not a great multi-tasker, and if I’m going to do something, I want to give it my full attention. Right now, that is this DALES record. I’m so in love with music again, and this is a story I really want to tell. The Summer Set was a band for 10 years, and I think we needed a good long break.

If the time were right, I would happily make a TSS album again or do an anniversary tour or something special. Who knows what the future holds? I’m learning how to take everything one day at a time.

Who would you want to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with Bruce Springsteen, Kanye West, or Camilla Cabello.

Can you take us through your songwriting process? Do you have to be in a certain place or have a routine when it comes to creating new content?

Matt’s and my songwriting process is very organic, in comparison to how my process was on some of my past albums. I’ve been very cognizant of making sure it doesn’t feel like I’m writing songs as a job, or because I have to. Our studio is at Matt’s house and he’s done an incredible job curating every room so we’re ready if inspiration comes. There are guitars in every room, a bar, a pool, a piano, and most importantly, BAZ, a mini-Australian Shepherd. Matt and I will get together in the evening, and if an idea comes along for a song, we’ll start running with it. Usually we’ll get frustrated, hit a wall, swear at each other and give up, then as we’re walking out the door to go to a bar, we find the answer we’re looking for. Truly the most rewarding songwriting process I’ve ever had.

Any plans for a full-length? What about a tour?

Matt and I have nearly 20 songs written, but right now we’re taking everything one song at a time. I’m really learning to love the process all over again, and I feel amazing about everything we’ve made together so far. I want to make the best album in the world, but I’m not in a hurry. That goes for touring as well. I love touring more than I love anything, and as much as I want to jump on the first tour offered to me, I wanna make sure it’s the right tour. The time will come and then I’ll tour for the rest of my life. For now, we’re you can find us playing on a porch on Hollywood Blvd.

Finally, going into 2018, what can DALES fans look forward to from you?

I know I’m contradicting myself, but hopefully an album and a tour.

Keep up with DALES here.