Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Get You Inspired To Make Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

It’s almost time for Thanksgiving and stars like Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, and more are inspiring us to cook some delicious food and mix up some fun drinks. It’s no secret that celebs know how to party and this food-filled holiday is no exception! From juicy, tender turkey to sweet pies with a sugary goodness, nothing beats a glorious spread to share with the people near and dear to your heart. Let’s take a closer look at some of our favorite Thanksgiving memories here!

Chrissy shared the entire process of making her Thanksgiving dinner last year by posting video and pics to her Snapchat and it had our mouths watering! From the uncooked turkey to the cooked result, it all looked amazing and Chrissy worked so hard that she had to take a nap after! The Kardashians always know how to throw extravagant events and Kylie proved that when she posted a photo of herself cooking some fried food for the day on her Snapchat last year. Oprah is of course the queen when it comes to cooking and she’s shared a photo of herself basting what looks like a tasty and well made turkey. CHECK OUT ALL OUR FAVORITE CELEBRITY THANKSGIVING PHOTOS HERE!

Singer Mariah Carey once showed off an amazing dessert pie while actress Eva Longoria posed with her own amazing cooked turkey. Lauren Conrad‘s photo of a special apple treat made us want to be a part of her gathering and Meghan Markle‘s meat and veggie spread was the epitome of what every Thanksgiving should look like. After seeing all this holiday cheer, we have to admit that we can’t wait until the big day when we can eat our hearts out and thank these fab celebs for their inspiration!

