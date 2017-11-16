Lil Peep: Bella Thorne, Pete Wentz & More Mourn Rising Star After His Tragic Death

The music world is in mourning as Lil Peep died from an alleged overdose. His ex, Bella Thorne, along with music stars like Diplo and Sam Smith, grieved the loss, saying that he had ‘so much more’ to give.

Lil Peep (born Gustav Åhr), described as a rapper whose music “charted depression and drug use,” lost the battle on Nov. 16, after he passed away in New York after an alleged overdose. His death sent shockwaves throughout the music world, as friends, fans, admirers and loved ones flocked online to mourn his loss. “Peep, you deserved more out of life,” Bella Thorne, 20, who was once reportedly romantically linked to the rapper, tweeted. “Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

Diplo was devastated that Lil Peep’s time on this Earth was cut so short, saying that his friend “had so much more to do. Man, he was constantly inspiring me. I don’t feel good.” Sam Smith said that seeing the news of Lil Peep’s passing was “so desperately sad,” while Charli XCX said Peep’s passing was a tragedy. “I remember hearing him for the first time and being so enthralled. Love to all his family, friends and fans. We have lost something special.”

“In the short time that I knew you,” Post Malone wrote, “You were a great friend to me and a great person. Your music changed the world and it’ll never be the same. I love you bud. Forever.” Marshmello said he “couldn’t believe” that Lil Peep was dead. “We were just talking last week about working on a song together.” Sadly, that collaboration will never happen.

Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice — bella thorne (@bellathorne) November 16, 2017

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man — diplo (@diplo) November 16, 2017

lil peep passing is such a tragedy. i remember hearing him for the first time and being so enthralled. love to all his family, friends and fans. we have lost something special. R.I.P. — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) November 16, 2017

Seeing the news of Lil Peep is so desperately sad — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 16, 2017

lil peep was so fucking special and kind but very clearly struggling. talk to your loved ones. have difficult conversations. try and help them to help themselves. look after yourselves today and always. pic.twitter.com/gHV6qr2bWX — marianne eloise (@marianne_eloise) November 16, 2017

I mean @DCD2records went to his show last week- when I talked to him on ig I felt so connected. Tough to process. — pw (@petewentz) November 16, 2017

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

i wanna fucking cry — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

I cant even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep 😪 pic.twitter.com/GQRJe8Vck0 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

RIP @Lilpeep .. you spoke to a generation different than mine, but you did it with style, originality, and star quality. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/3MEBXLvbSC — Chris Webby (@ChrisWebby) November 16, 2017

Lil Peep broke out in 2015 after creating an online buzz with his YouTube and SoundCloud accounts. After releasing four mixtapes and six EPS, he put out his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, in April 2017. The Long Island, New York native merged “cold trap production” with “emo lyricism,” according to The Guardian, which instantly connected with a young audience. “I am shocked and heartbroken,” Sarah Stennett, CEO of First Access Entertainment (a company that partnered with Peep) said upon the news of his death. “I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing.”

Our thoughts continue to go out to Lil Peep’s family, friends and fans during this time of loss.