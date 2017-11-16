Blake Shelton Jokes He’s The Hot One In Gwen Stefani Relationship Now: It’ll Be ‘Humbling’ For Her

Move over, Gwen Stefani. After Blake Shelton won ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ the country music star suggested – sarcastically – that he’s now the bigger sex symbol and that Gwen’s time in the spotlight is over!

“I feel bad for [Gwen Stefani],” Blake Shelton, 41, said – sarcastically, mind you — while appearing on the Nov. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, just a day after People magazine named the “Neon Lights” singer its “sexiest man alive” for 2017. Blake, who honestly isn’t that bad looking of a man, joked that his relationship dynamic with Gwen, 48, will have to change now that he’s been inducted into the same club with Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Bradley Cooper.

“She has been in the spotlight and this symbol of beauty, and now this…” Blake said, struggling with the enormous weight of being the sexiest man ALIVE and how it suddenly means he’s the hottest member in his relationship. “It’s going to be humbling for her. But I think she’s got a big enough heart. She can do it.” Hilarious! Of course, this was all in fun, as Blake will humbly admit that Gwen’s sex appeal outshines his everyday.

Although, Gwen might think that yes, Blake is the hot one in the relationship. The “Hollaback Girl” singer sealed Blake’s “Sexiest Man Alive” win with a kiss, sharing a snap of a sweet smooch on Nov. 15. “I guess I’ve been kissing the #sexiestmanalive all this time,” she said. “I knew that already!” Actually, Gwen has long considered Blake to be the hottest man on earth, but as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, it has nothing to do with his body. Gwen thinks Blake’s sexy because of his sense of humor and the love he shows to her and her children.

Speaking of Gwen’s kids, Blake – in the People issue that crowned him the world’s hottest hunk – revealed that his relationship with Gwen has really brought out his fatherly side. “The best part for me [of dating Gwen], selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there,” he said about being there for Gwen’s three kids, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. “It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.” Is there an award for Sexiest Stepdad Alive? Maybe, but in order to win it, Blake would have to pop the question first. Good thing there’s talk of him getting Gwen a diamond ring for Christmas!

Fans can watch Blake’s interview when he appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Nov. 16th. Check local listings for times and channel.

