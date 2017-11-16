Bella Hadid’s Friends Are Terrified The Weeknd Will Break Her Heart After Reuniting

Bella Hadid’s friends aren’t as excited as we are that The Weeknd was spotted at her apartment. He better not hurt her again, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY, or there’s going to be hell to pay!

When Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), 27, broke up in 2016, it sent poor Bella into a tailspin. We’ve all been there! Abel was her greatest love at the time, and him breaking up with her was devastating. That’s why her friends are not amused knowing that he was at her apartment just weeks after breaking up with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 25. You know, the woman he started dating almost immediately after splitting up with Bella. He can’t just go back to her because he’s lonely!

“It took Bella a very long time to get over The Weeknd. She was in a pretty dark place for months,” a source close to Bella told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her family and friends absolutely blame The Weeknd for hurting her, even if she’s forgiven him. Her friends are worried about her hanging out with him again. They don’t want to see her get hurt all over again!” Understandably so! The two split exactly one year ago, and Bella’s kept things chill and low-profile. She’s focused on her modeling career and obviously thrived. Abel entered into a high-profile relationship that ended very recently. She’s moved on with ex Justin Bieber, 23, and it seems that he’s gravitating toward his ex, too.

Right now, both Bella and Abel swear that they’re just reconnecting as friends. Though he’s not interested in dating right now, he did tell her that he still has feelings for her — and Bella hasn’t gotten over him, either, a source told E! News. So, maybe her friends do have a right to be worried…

