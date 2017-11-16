Bella Hadid Hasn’t Forgiven The Weeknd For Breaking Her Heart — ‘She’s Being Extra Cautious’

Bella Hadid may be hanging out with The Weeknd again, but the trust just isn’t there yet. A source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that there’s a ‘long road ahead’ before the two get back to dating.

After splitting, it seems Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, have now re-focused their romantic lives on going after the one who got away. The Weeknd is trying to get back into the life of his ex Bella Hadid, 21, and while they’ve met up a few times, she is far from being back together with him. A source close to Bella EXCLUSIVELY told us that the model is all about making sure she isn’t hurt by The Weeknd again. “Bella is being extra cautious with her heart as she slowly allows Abel back into her life,” our source said. “She has been testing the waters with him to see if their chemistry is still strong, and it seems to her that the attraction still exists. However, a lot has to happen before Bella considers rekindling what was once so wonderful between them. Bella feels it will take time before she can trust Abel again.”

We reported earlier how Bella’s friends are terrified that The Weeknd will wind up breaking Bella’s heart again. However, our source said that the 21-year-old model has become wiser and more protective of herself following her split with the “Star Boy” singer. “Bella certainly has strong feelings for him but they have a lot that needs to be talked about before she jumps into bed with him again,” our source added. “Bella sees a long road ahead before things return to how they were before their split.”

Now, that the former couple is hanging out again, and considering the fact he told her he loved her, time will tell if these two will walk that long road back to being exclusive again. Check out these sexy celebs, including Bella, who have rocked see-through dresses.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella will take The Weeknd back? Let us know what you think in the comments below.