AMAs Seat Cards Revealed: Will Justin & Selena Have An Awkward Run-In With Hailey Baldwin?

With Jelena back on, the 2017 American Music Awards may be very interesting! The seating cards were just revealed and some celebs may just be too close for comfort! You’ve got to see this!

The American Music Awards seating cards just dropped and we’re breaking it all down! As seen below, Selena Gomez, 25, her former flame Niall Horan, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 19, are all seated within a few feet of each other. The below photo, posted by the AMAs Twitter account, shows the three separated by empty seats, that inquiring minds can only assume will go to their plus-ones. And, that’s where things get tricky. As you may know, the rumor mill has been working overtime, claiming Shawn Mendes is dating Hailey Baldwin, 20. Do you see where we’re going with this?

Hypothetically speaking, let’s just say, Shaun brings Hailey; well, with Jelena back in full swing — after photos of them kissing surfaced today — what if Sel brings Justin Bieber, 23? Then, the rekindled couple will be seated right next to Justin’s ex, Hailey. Remember: Justin and Hailey’s romance made headlines during the holidays and New Years in 2015, when they vacationed together and then posed for a kissing photo on NYE. And, we all know it’s been reported that Hailey and Sel aren’t too fond of each other.

Then, there’s the fact that Niall and Shawn are in the mix. Although everyone is on great terms at the moment, that wasn’t always the case. Remember in 2015, when Justin claimed he didn’t even know who Shawn was, despite Shawn being a top-selling Canadian artist [Justin’s Canadian too]. The Biebs later softened the blow by finally realizing who Shawn was, and he eventually gushed over his music. And, as you may know, Niall and Selena reportedly briefly dated back in 2015. They were apparently caught in a lip lock at Jenna Dewan Tatum‘s 35th birthday party in LA. However they both denied that they were romantically involved. We know, it’s a tangled web to follow. Will these stars have an awkward run-in? While it seems likely, we won’t know until showtime!

Now, let us remind you that Hailey and Justin are not confirmed to attend the AMAs — which takes place on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 PM ET inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Sel, Niall and Shawn, on the other hand, are confirmed. Sel will be performing her latest hit “Wolves”; her first performance since undergoing a lifesaving kidney transplant. This is also the first time Sel is hitting the AMA stage since her emotional “The Heart Wants What It Wants” performance, which was all about her tumultuous relationship with Justin. However, this time, she’s returning to the AMAs as his leading lady, once again.

Yes, that’s right. Jelena confirmed their rekindled romance with a kiss today [Nov. 16], when images of her cheering him on at his hockey game nearly broke the internet! The pair were first spotted together again in Oct., when they spent time at Sel’s CA home with mutual friends. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since. She even split with her now ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, coincidentally around the same time she and the Biebs reunited. Check out all of the photos of Jelena’s reunion in our attached gallery!

And, don’t forget to peep the AMAs seating chart, below! Be sure to head back to HollywoodLife.com for full coverage of the awards show from the red carpet to the post-show on Sunday!

HollywoodLifers, who are you looking forward to seeing at the AMAs this Sunday?