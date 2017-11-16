Ali Fedotowsky Pregnant: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Expecting Baby #2 — See Sweet Bump Pic

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno has a bun in the oven! The ‘Bachelorette’ alum announced her 2nd pregnancy in the cutest way with the help of her husband Kevin & adorable daughter Molly. See the reveal photo here!

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, 33, is going to be a mom AGAIN! The former Bachelorette announced the exciting news on Nov. 16 via Instagram, and we can only imagine how thrilled she and her husband Kevin Manno, 34, must be. This will be the couple’s second child together, making their first little one, daughter Molly Manno, 1, a big sis! Even better, Ali shared her very first bump pic along with her pregnancy reveal, and our hearts are totally melting! Click here to see more gorgeous pics of celebs’ baby bumps.

“And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter 👨🏻👱🏻‍♀️👶🏻👶🏻🐶,” Ali captioned a black-and-white family shot featuring her budding belly. The star also revealed when she’s due by adding the hashtag, “#May2018.” SO exciting! The cutest part of her announcement though is that in the photo, baby Molly is pointing to her mom’s stomach while Ali and Kevin look at her lovingly and smile. We seriously can’t wait to meet their precious new addition!

