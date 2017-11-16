Sen. Al Franken Accused Of ‘Kissing & Groping’ Radio Host: ‘I Felt Disgusted & Violated’

Radio host Leeann Tweeden accused Sen. Al Franken of allegedly sexually assaulting her on a USO tour in 2006. Franken apologized for the incident that left her ’embarrassed and humiliated.’

When she was still at the beginning of her career, Radio host, sports broadcaster, and former model Leeann Tweeden went on a USO tour to the Middle East with Senator Al Franken (then still a comedian) headlining. She claims she experienced disturbing sexual harassment and assault by Franken in two separate incidents: one, in which he allegedly forced her to kiss him during a skit, and another, in which he groped her breasts while she was asleep. There is a photo of the latter, which she shared, along with her story, in her 790 KABC radio program, McIntyre In The Morning.

Franken apologized almost immediately after Tweeden’s story was released, saying in a statement, “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

While Tweeden expected to just emcee the USO shows and introduce acts, Franken allegedly persuaded her to take part in a skit that involved them kissing. She said she was uncomfortable with the skit, and planned to turn her head away at the last minute, hoping that it would get laughs from the audience. But Tweeden claims that he “repeated that actors really need to rehearse everything and that we must practice the kiss. I said ‘OK’ so he would stop badgering me. We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth…I felt disgusted and violated.”

Tweeden said she didn’t tell anyone of authority at the time about what happened, because she didn’t want to draw attention to herself. “No one saw what happened backstage. I didn’t tell the Sergeant Major of the Army, who was the sponsor of the tour. I didn’t tell our USO rep what happened,” she wrote. “At the time I didn’t want to cause trouble. We were in the middle of a war zone, it was the first show of our Holiday tour, I was a professional, and I could take care of myself. I told a few of the others on the tour what Franken had done and they knew how I felt about it.”

The USO tour cast and crew flew back to Los Angeles from Afghanistan on a cargo plane on Christmas Eve that year. Tweeden was asleep for most of the trip, she said. Back home, the trip’s photographer gave her a CD of photos taken on tour. It was then that she discovered something disturbing: a photo of Franken smiling, with his hands on her breasts as she slept (see above). “I couldn’t believe it. He groped me, without my consent, while I was asleep,” she wrote. “I felt violated all over again. Embarrassed. Belittled. Humiliated. How dare anyone grab my breasts like this and think it’s funny?

“I told my husband everything that happened and showed him the picture. I wanted to shout my story to the world with a megaphone to anyone who would listen, but even as angry as I was, I was worried about the potential backlash and damage going public might have on my career as a broadcaster.” Eleven years later, Tweeden said she’s no longer afraid of speaking out.

