Josh Duhamel & Olivia Munn Have A ‘Strong Connection’: Why She’s Hesitant To Date Him

Olivia Munn and Josh Duhamel have gotten close since he split from Fergie, but don’t expect them to date just yet. We have the EXCLUSIVE details why Olivia’s hesitant to take it to the next level.

Will they or won’t they? Relationship rumors continue to buzz around the newly single Josh Duhamel, 45, and Olivia Munn, 37, especially since these two reportedly got “cozy” while filming their new movie, The Buddy Games. “Josh and Olivia have amazing chemistry—there’s definitely a real spark and a strong connection between them,” a source close to Josh EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “They’ve been friends for a long time, but when they met they were both in a relationship, so it never went any further.”

“They spent a lot of time together when they were filming [The Buddy Games] though, and they got a lot closer. Since filming ended they’ve continued to hang out, and they always have an amazing time together—they share the same off-beat sense of humor and have a ton of interests in common,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. It sounds that Josh and Olivia — who split from Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, 33, in April – are a great match. So, why are they holding off on dating? One word: Fergie.

“Olivia is friends with Fergie too,” the source tells us, “and she doesn’t want to step on her toes or upset her in any way. So, right now Josh and Olivia are keeping it platonic, and just hanging out as friends, but there’s a really strong attraction between them and it’s only a matter of time before they give in and take their relationship to the next step.”

The breakup is still far too fresh for Josh and Olivia to be more than friends. After all, Fergie, 42, cried while speaking to Wendy Williams, 53, on Oct. 26, just a month after she and Josh broke up. “It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever.” After seeing Fergie wipe away tears while discussing this breakup, it’s no surprise that Olivia doesn’t want to start dating her friend’s ex. Just imagine the hurt feelings!

So, fans who are already shipping Josh and Olivia (Jolivia? Munhamel?) will have to chill out for a while. Instead of seeing them on romantic dinners, they’ll have to settle for cute moments like Olivia’s birthday message to Josh. Perhaps that’s for the best?

