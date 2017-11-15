Khloe Kardashian Once Again Has No Sign Of A Baby Bump In Sexy Black Outfit — See Pic

Is Khloe Kardashian really pregnant?! Khloe’s baby bump was non-existent at the launch party for Kim Kardashian’s fragrance. Khloe continues to keep us guessing about her pregnancy. Check out the latest photo!

WTF is going on? Khloe Kardashian, 33, seems to be hiding her rumored pregnancy really well, because she’s showing no signs of a baby bump! The KUWTK star stepped out for sis Kim Kardashian’s KKW fragrance launch party on Nov. 14 in a skintight black outfit, and it didn’t look like Khloe was pregnant at all! We all know that the Kardashians are aware of their best angles, but Khloe continues to confuse the heck out of us. Khloe has yet to confirm her pregnancy, so this just adds to the mystery.

Khloe also didn’t show off any signs of a baby bump while wearing a bright blue dress at Kim’s baby shower on Nov. 11. However, Khloe did cover up tremendously with a baggy sweater while on set at a studio on Nov. 14. Khloe sure is keeping us guessing about this pregnancy! Then again, so is Kylie Jenner, 20, who has yet to confirm her pregnancy as well. Come on, girls! Give us answers!

The entire Kardashian family is staying tight-lipped about Khloe and Kylie’s pregnancies. Ellen DeGeneres, 59, attempted to get answer out of Kim during her Nov. 15 episode, but Kimmy wouldn’t budge. “We just decided there’s so much that goes on that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves, so I will speak about myself,” Kim said about why the family won’t confirm or deny Khloe and Kylie’s pregnancies. “Hopefully they can come on and address whatever rumors you might have.” Khloe and Kylie will reportedly confirm their pregnancies with the debut of the annual Kardashian Christmas card, so we may be getting answers very soon!

