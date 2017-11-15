Warped Tour Is Ending After 2018 & Emo Twitter Is Not Okay With It

Say it ain’t so! Warped Tour will hit the road for one last time in 2018, meaning we have to say goodbye to one of the greatest traveling festivals ever. Obviously, we are emotional about it.

Next year will be Vans Warped Tour‘s last, as founder Kevin Lyman confirmed on Nov. 15. “Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour,” he wrote in an official statement. “The enduring spirit of the Vans Warped Tour remains as bright as ever, continuing to inspire creativity and ambition in new and exciting ways as we prepare for a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019.”

Understandably, anyone with two ears and a heart is upset by this news. “I’ve just been informed that 2018 will be Warped Tour’s last tour; no one speak to me for the rest of the year,” one fan tweeted. “My pathetic emo ass is crying over the retirement of warped tour,” another wrote.

Others are sharing their favorite memories from over the years, and explaining how the event helped them discover new avenues of music. “You can’t deny that it was a fundamental gateway into underground music for SO many people in this community,” one fan pointed out. Artists, too, have weighed in: “The Warped Tour introduced me to the counter-culture, the music and the DIY dream that inspired me to create and perform. Without it, I probably would not be where I am today. Honored to have been a part of the legacy. Thanks @KevinLyman & everyone involved over the years,” All Time Low‘s Alex wrote.

The tour will have one last run in 2018, and dates have been announced. Check them out here.

warped tour is done? end of an era….im mad the youngins these days are skipping the emo phase — 🥗 | chaotic evil tinkerbell (@kinknakeun) November 15, 2017

2018 IS THE LAST WARPED TOUR EVER I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE SAD IN MY ENTIRE LIFE WHO’S GONNA GO WITH ME — kel (@kelly_lage) November 15, 2017

RIP Vans Warped Tour. Sad day for the music industry indeed — Ashtin (@PutridFuck) November 15, 2017

YOOOOOOOO WARPED TOUR IS OVER???? 2018 is the last year??? — *･*:｡.El Viejon Yoongi. .｡:*･* (@y00ngisputa) November 15, 2017

warped tour is ending this summer. my life is over. what do i have to look forward to every year now? — alycat (@alycat678) November 15, 2017

