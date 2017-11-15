Tyrese Gibson’s Ex-Wife Demands He Undergoes Mental Evaluation After His Emotional Videos

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife is reportedly demanding that he gets a mental evaluation after he broke down crying in an online video about his daughter. His ex is allegedly pushing for a permanent restraining order!

Tyrese Gibson, 38, and his ex, Norma Gibson are in the midst of a nasty custody battle over their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, and Norma is reportedly taking things a step further. She is allegedly demanding that he gets a mental evaluation after his recent outlandish actions, according to TMZ. He broke down crying in an emotional video rant about his daughter on Nov. 1. Norma’s attorney, Aleen Khanjian, reportedly referenced his Nov. 1 emotional video rant, where he broke down crying over his daughter Shayla; which was also an alleged breach of the temporary restraining order his ex has against him. Khanjian allegedly referred to Tyrese as having a “mental illness,” according to a court-appointed evaluator [via TMZ].

Norma is even pushing for a permanent restraining order against Tyrese, as reported by the site. On Tuesday in court, Norma allegedly argued that Tyrese has violated the temporary order she has against him, by posting videos talking about their daughter. The judge who is working on their case has not ordered a mental evaluation for Tyrese, according to the site.

Tyrese has been in and out of court over the last few weeks due to his nasty custody battle with his ex. On Nov. 1, Tyrese worried fans when he posted an emotionally distraught video, where he alluded to his financial troubles, saying that he already pays Norma $13,000 a month. He broke down in the video, hysterically crying, and begging Norma not to take his daughter away from him.

Tyrese also claimed that his longtime friends, Will, 49, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, loaned him a whopping $5 million to help him with legal bills amidst his custody battle. However, TMZ later reported that Will and Jada did not give him a dime. The site also alleged that the couple are worried about his mental health, and believe he may be on the brink of a breakdown.

Then, on Nov. 3, the Department of Child and Family Services closed its investigation into the actor in light of his custody battle. They will not press any criminal charges against him after his ex-wife alleged he beat their daughter Shayla and was granted a temporary restraining order. DCFS confirmed the closure of the investigation to E! News.

In response to the restraining order, Tyrese told E! in a statement: “After 9 years of working extremely hard to co-parent our child, I am disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts. There is nothing I love more in this world than my daughter and I would never do anything to harm her well-being or happiness. Co-parenting is tough and it’s unfortunate when your partner tries to sabotage the situation with hurtful lies and irrational behavior.”

