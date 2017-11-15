The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Are ‘Hanging Out’ Again After Selena Gomez Split — ‘He Still Loves Her’

Selena Gomez’ loss could be Bella Hadid’s gain when it comes to The Weeknd. He’s now hanging out with his model ex and there’s still a lot of love a year after their shocking breakup.

Are we about to see a second chapter in the romance between Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 27? He suddenly split with girlfriend of 10 months, singer Selena Gomez, 25, in late October after she started getting close with her ex Justin Bieber again, and now he’s heading back to the comfort of his former girlfriend. The 27-year-old — real name Abel Tesfaye — was spotted leaving Bella’s NYC apartment in the morning of Nov. 15 after apparently spending the night. “Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together,” a source tells E! News. “Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don’t date again, they can at least be good friends.”

Their source says that the two have an “amazing connection,” despite breaking up in Nov. 2016 after 18 months of dating and for now they’re going to take things slow. “They enjoy each other’s company and have a lot of fun together,” their insider adds. Even though Abel just got out of a relationship with Selena, he’s still got the feels for Bella. “He has expressed to her that he loves her still, and they will always have a real connection,” a second source told the site. “He also apologized for hurting her in the past.” See pics of Bella and The Weeknd, here.

The Weeknd stunned everyone when just two months after breaking up with Bella, he jumped into a high-profile relationship with the “Hands to Myself” singer in Jan. of 2017. That really stung the model and even though she’s had some hot flirtations with the likes of Drake, 31, she hasn’t dated anyone seriously since Abel. “She still loves him but has her guard up. She never really got over him,” their insider explains. “She is not looking to be exclusive with him now, just to be his friend.”

Bella’s got a busy schedule with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taking place later this month in China. In the year that has passed she and The Weeknd split, she’s really come into her own as one of the most in-demand models in the world. That confidence is helping her out when it comes to whether or not she would give a romance with Abel a second chance. “She is stronger this time around,” the insider adds. “She would give Abel another try, maybe down the road, but is taking small steps before she jumps back into a relationship.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and The Weeknd will get back together again?