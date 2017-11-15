Two can play this game, Selena Gomez! The Weeknd appears to be following in his ex’s footsteps by reuniting with another old flame — he was photographed leaving Bella Hadid’s apartment on Nov. 14!

The Weeknd, 27, is spending time in New York City, and it looks like he made some time for his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, 20 before she gets off to China for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! Photographers caught the “Starboy” singer walking out of Bella’s apartment building in New York City, and although they weren’t pictured together, we have to speculate that they were spending time together inside — especially since his most recent ex, Selena Gomez, 25, has been hanging out with another past love of her own. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF THE WEEKND LEAVING BELLA’S.

The timing is quite interesting: Selena has been photographed with Justin Bieber, 23, several times in recent weeks, amidst news of her breakup from The Weeknd, and now, the 27-year-old seems to be reconciling with an ex, as well. He and Bella dated for about a year in 2015 and 2016, but broke up in early October of last year. They were definitely on amicable terms when he performed at and she walked in the 2016 VS Fashion Show in late November, but by January he and Selena had gone public with their romance. Things were hot and heavy for about ten months, but news of their split broke just days after Sel was photographed hanging out with Justin again.

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, The Weeknd has been trying hard to get back in Bella’s good graces now that he’s single again, and it looks like it’s working! It’s unclear if they’re taking things to a romantic level once again, or just trying out the whole ‘let’s be friends’ thing, but we’re definitely going to keep an eye on it!

