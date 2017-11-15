‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Team Miley Slays Epic Performances — But She Has To Cut 3

It’s Team Miley’s turn to take center stage on the Nov. 15 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and after all six of her artists perform, coach Miley will have to self half of them home. Follow along with our live blog here!

The first artist from Miley Cyrus‘ team to take the stage is Brooke Simpson, who chooses “This Is A Man’s World” to sing during the Playoffs. It’s the perfect song for her super powerful voice, and with some of her coach’s notes, she nails all the big notes during the performance. “Damn,” Adam Levine raves. “There’s like four people…there aren’t that many people who can be as fierce, energetic and amazing as you are on that stage. The fact that at every stage you were able to control it, the execution of that is mind blowing.”

Next up, Miley reveals her Comeback Artist, Karli Webster, who she eliminated in the Knockout Rounds. She sings Dolly Parton’s classic country track “Coat Of Many Colors,” which is obviously special to Miley, as Dolly is her godmother. “This performance was by far your best,” Adam admits. “If this was my decision to make, I would have to keep you based on that performance.”

