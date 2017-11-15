Texas State University: Greek Life Suspended After Pledge Tragically Dies Following Frat Event

The president of Texas State University has suspended Greek life following the death of a fraternity pledge. The 20-year-old was found dead in an apartment just hours after a frat event.

Matthew Ellis, 20, was in the midst of pledging Phi Kappa Psi at Texas State University when he was found dead in an off-campus apartment on Nov. 13. The night before, Matthew attended a frat event, however, his cause of death is still unconfirmed at this time. San Marcos police revealed in a news conference Nov. 14 that alcohol may have contributed to the 20-year-old’s death, but officials must await toxicology results to determine an official cause. In the aftermath of his horrific tragedy, Greek life at Texas State University has been indefinitely suspended.

“As a result of this tragedy, I have suspended activities of all Greek fraternity and sorority chapters at Texas State,” president Denise M. Trauth said in a statement. “These chapters are prohibited from holding new-member events, chapter meetings, social functions and philanthropic activities until a thorough review of the Greek Affairs system is completed.” VP of Student Affairs, Dr. Joanne Smith, will be reviewing the Greek system and recommending the best way to reinstate fraternities and sororities into Texas State’s system. “It is imperative that our entire university community develop a culture that places the highest priority on the safety of its students, faculty and staff,” President Trauth concluded.

In the week before Matthew’s death, Phi Kappa Psi was suspended at Texas State for “unrelated matters,” according to the frat’s national organization. That suspension continues as Matthew’s death is investigated. This latest tragedy comes just days after a Florida State University pledge was also found dead in an off-campus home following a frat party, and just weeks after ten current and former Louisiana University students were arrested following the alcohol poisoning-related death of a Phi Delta Theta pledge.

The most infamous hazing case, though, involved the death of Penn State University student, Timothy Piazza, who was pledging Beta Theta Pi, in February. Ten more students were charged in Timothy’s death on Nov. 13, in addition to the 18 who were already charged.

