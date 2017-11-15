Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Pop Up Is A Swiftie’s Dream Come True & We Have Pics To Prove It

Yes, Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ has a pop up store in NYC and yes HollywoodLife stopped by to explore the magic firsthand. Just wait until you see the pics from inside!

Taylor Swift, 27, delighted fans by opening a reputation pop up shop at 11 Fulton Street in New York City on Sunday, November 12. The shop will only be open for four days, closing it’s doors for good on November 16 at 9pm ET. While that’s a huge bummer, especially if you weren’t able to make it, thankfully HollywoodLife stopped by so we can tell you all about it. We’ll do our best to share every little detail with you so you can live vicariously through HollywoodLife‘s experience! Are you ready for it? (See what we did there?)

The reputation pop up is an open space that can only be described as an Instagram wonderland. Everything about the space from the loosely hung racks of merch to the wall of white roses and neon lighting makes for flawless Insta-worthy snaps that will have your friends drooling with envy. When you first walk in you are greeted by mannequins covered in stylish Taylor merch, some of which are rocking the creepy cat mask she wears in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video. Everything is dripping in Taylor’s own personal style, too, like the low-hanging chandeliers, the white furniture, and the vintage accessories. However the most exciting piece of the pop up is the golden snake throne, which is identical to the one she sits on in “Look What You Made Me Do.” Not only can you and your friends pose for pictures on the throne with a rubber snake if you’re feeling extra, but they also have a digital photobooth snapping high quality shots for you to share on social.

Of course Taylor made sure to include some exclusive merch in the shop, too. While you can get the snake ring in gold and silver on her official website, you can get it in black and purple at the pop up shop. Right now they are exclusive to the pop up shop with no word on whether or not they’ll ever be made available online. Once you’ve picked out one of everything to purchase for your squad, a rep puts your stuff together for you in a custom Taylor tote bag. While you’re waiting for them to pack up all your stuff, you can enjoy freshly baked cookies, bottled water and the sights and sounds of reputation including Taylor’s NOW platform with AT&T and DirecTV.

