Serena Williams Set For ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Themed Wedding: Kim K, Beyonce & More On Guest List

She’s ready to be the Belle of the ball! Serena Williams is gearing up for a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ themed wedding with her love Alexis Ohanian and celebs like Kim Kardashian are on the guest list. Find out more here!

Be our guest! Serena Williams, 36, is getting ready to walk down the aisle Beauty and the Beast style! The tennis pro is set to marry Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, this week and the extravagant wedding will have a plethora of A-list guests, including Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and Ciara, according to Entertainment Tonight. The bride-to-be’s sister, Venus Williams, 37, is helping her plan for the upcoming event and she was seen at the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the festivities are supposed to take place. The rehearsal dinner will be on Nov. 15 followed by the big day on Nov. 16. See photos of the engaged couple here!

Some of the sweet touches before the ceremony will include welcome drinks being given to guests and Serena is supposed to have a dress change prior to the reception, which is scheduled to go on as late as 3 a.m! They sure know how to party! It doesn’t stop there either. There will also be an over-the-top brunch the next day and it will have a DJ, games, and a recovery bar! What a way to thank the attendees!

Serena and her handsome fiance are the parents to a baby girl, Alexis, who was born on Sept. 1. Their engagement was announced on Dec. 29, 2016 and there’s been a lot of anticipation for the nuptials ever since. We can’t wait to see Serena and Alexis happily celebrating a this great life moment together and we wish them a lifetime of happiness and love!

HollywoodLifers, do you like the idea of Serena’s Beauty & the Beast themed wedding? Tell us here!