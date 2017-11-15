Scooter Braun Reveals He Was ‘Petrified’ Justin Bieber Was Going To ‘Die’ At His Lowest Point

Scooter Braun gets candid about Justin Bieber’s ‘rough patch’ at age 18. As Justin made headlines for erratic behavior, Scooter said there were points where he was scared Justin wouldn’t be alive in the morning.

Scooter Braun, 36, is ready to address Justin Bieber‘s past “rough patch” head on. He got candid during Complex‘s latest episode of Blueprint. Editor-in-Chief, Noah Callahan-Bever sat down with Scooter to discuss his career, the early days of managing Justin, 23, and the trials and tribulations of the entertainment business. As Bever respectfully attempted to hash up Justin’s darker days, it was evident that Scooter knew where the interview was going. He interrupted, “When he turns 18, he had a rough patch. Is that what you’re talking about?” Watch the full interview above.

Although Scooter remained discrete, saying that it was Justin’s story to tell, he did admit that that time was petrifying for him. “To me the only point where ‘is it over’ wasn’t a scary career over; I thought I was going to lose him. I thought he was going to die,” Scooter explained. “That was the scariest point because he was an adult, so he could go away from me. I couldn’t force him to stay next to me. There were points where I didn’t know if in the morning he was gonna be there. And I was petrified, and I was doing everything I could. And I think he knows that. And at the end of the day for him to come out of that and be where he is today is a testament to his strength.”

As for the rest of Justin’s story — “I think that’s his story to tell, and I think at the right time he’ll tell the complete story,” Scooter said. “I think — funny enough — his perspective and maybe some of who were there are going to be very different, because a lot of it, he doesn’t remember.”

As Scooter said, Justin’s “rough patch” began in 2012, when he turned 18. While in London in 2013, Justin got into an argument with paparazzi after the group of photogs were yelling profanities at him. He leaped out of his vehicle and said “I’ll beat the f–k out of you.” Then, in early 2014, he was accused of throwing eggs at his neighbor’s home in Calabasas. Just days later, Justin was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing, according to police in Miami Beach, Florida. Soon after, Justin was charged with driving under the influence in Miami, where his smiling mugshot went viral.

After being at the center of numerous negative headlines for years, Justin finally turned things around, with the help of Scooter, his pastor, Carl Lentz, 38, and many others. Now, he regularly attends church services and has been on a great path. And, he and his ex, Selena Gomez, 25 reunited in late October, and the pair seem to be back on!

