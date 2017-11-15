Is Safaree Samuels Pining Over Nicki Minaj After Her Sexy ‘Paper’ Cover? — See Receipts

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Break The Internet’ ‘Paper’ cover features her half naked with her breasts on full display, and her ex was just caught sulking over the sexy images! Safaree Samuels, someone nabbed the receipts and we’ve got questions!

Safaree Samuels, 36, what’s the deal? The rapper was seemingly caught in the act, pining over his ex, Nicki Minaj, 34! The Shade Room claims to have nabbed an image of Safaree leaving three emotional emojis in the comments of Nicki’s Paper magazine cover. Nicki poses nearly naked on the cover, with her breasts on full display, as clones of her are also nearly naked and draped over her. Check out the cover and Safaree’s apparent reaction, below!

Safaree and Nicki dated for over a decade before their highly publicized split in 2014. While they dated, Safaree has said that they often worked together, with him supporting her budding rap career at the time. Back in March 2017, Safaree told Wendy Williams, 53, that he wrote “100%” of Nicki’s music while they were together, but was never given written credit or money for his collaborative efforts. Although the pair split in 2014, he’s admitted that he was present for the recording of her 2015 hits, “The Crying Game and “Bed of Lies”; songs that were apparently about their relationship.

Safaree provided some insight into his split with Nicki in an interview back in Jan. 2015. And, although he may have not been the one to officially end things, he did admit that he was the one who picked up and left. “I walked away. I’m not going to say I broke up, but I’m the one who walked away. I packed up my stuff and I left,” he told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

By the description Safaree gave, it seemed like Nicki’s career was hitting its peak at the time, and things just got too much for them. “I just got to the point where the respect wasn’t there,” he said. “Everyone around her works for her, you know? So it got to the point where it was like, I’m your man. I’m who you go to sleep with every night. I’m who you wake up with every morning. And it got to the point where I was being treated like an employee, instead of like her man.”

Nicki also admitted that she wasn’t in a good place after their split. She confessed that she was “emotionally unstable” in an interview with Nylon in March 2016. “I needed time to hear myself think again,” she said of the aftermath of the split. “Because where I left off with The Pinkprint was a little bit emotionally unstable … Now, I want my happiness to be reflected in the new stuff.”

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to see Nicki with?