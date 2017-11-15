Rancho Tehama School Shooter’s Wife Found Dead, ‘Concealed Under The Floorboards’

This is truly disturbing. After he fatally shot and killed four random people, the Rancho Tehama shooter’s wife was found dead underneath floorboards he used to conceal her body. Find out the tragic details here.

This is unbelievable. Kevin Janson Neal, who went on a shooting rampage killing five and injuring nine in Tehama County, California on Nov. 14, apparently killed his wife and hid her body underneath floorboards in his home before the killing spree. Her death brings the victim count to five and it is believed the gunman murdered her the day before he shot randomly at people, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said at a press conference on Nov. 15, according to CNN News. Neighbors also told investigators that they believed they heard what sounded like a domestic dispute the day before the tragic event. “We believe that’s probably what started this whole event,” Johnston said. See pics from the tragic Rancho Tehama shooting here.

Although it’s not entirely clear what happened between the married couple, it is apparent that Neal tried to hide his wife’s body. “There was a hole cut in the floor … we’re confident that he murdered her, shot her at some point on Monday, and just put her body in the hole in the floor and just covered it up,” Johnston continued. The first two people that the gunman shot were neighbors and after stealing their truck, he drove around an elementary school, where he continued to shoot at random killing and injuring children.

Neal was charged for stabbing one of the neighbors he shot in Jan. and had allegedly been involved in a long term dispute with the victim. There were also complaints from neighbors about how Neal would cause a disturbance by aggressively firing guns on a regular basis. We continue to extend our condolences to all those involved in this senseless tragedy.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that the Rancho Tehama shooter’s wife was found under the floorboards? Tell us your thoughts here.