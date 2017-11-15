Rancho Tehama School Shooter: See Mugshot Of Deranged Killer Who Murdered 6

The mugshot of Kevin Janson Neal, the shooter in the attack on Rancho Tehama Elementary School on Nov. 14, has been released.

Just one day after terrorizing a small Northern California community, ultimately ending in his death, Kevin Janson Neal‘s mugshot has finally been released. Since Neal was taken down by law enforcement, a sweeping search began for his missing wife. Now, authorities say her remains have been discovered. She is now considered the first victim in this horrific series of events, according to CBS News. Head here to take a look back at all the beloved celebrities we’ve lost in 2017.

“We believe that’s probably what started this whole event,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said, referring to a domestic dispute ending in Neal’s wife’s death. Investigators believe she was killed on Monday, Nov. 13. “There was a hole cut in the floor … we’re confident that he murdered her, shot her at some point on Monday, and just put her body in the hole in the floor and just covered it up.” Truly horrifying.

At 7:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Neal’s rampage began with his attack on two neighbors. He killed them and stole their truck. From there, his attacks appear to have very little rhyme or reason. While driving through the small town, he took aim at random passersby and homes before crashing through the gates at the elementary school. Although he was unable to get inside the school, he did fire several shots at the building, injuring one student, before fleeing. Neal was then engaged in a gun battle with law enforcement, which claimed his life. Besides the 6 left dead, including himself, Neal also injured 9 individuals.

